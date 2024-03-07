BBM: Phl set engagement tone at ASEAN-Australia Summit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippines was able to set the right tone to strengthen regional ties and promote the country’s national interests during the recently concluded ASEAN-Australia Special Summit.

In his arrival statement early Thursday morning, Marcos underscored his administration’s commitment to regional engagement in promoting regional peace, security, stability, and prosperity.

“This summit set the tone for constructive engagements with ASEAN and Australia,” the President said. “My administration remains deeply committed to constructive engagements with ASEAN and Australia.”

Marcos said the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, held from 4 to 6 March, provided a valuable forum to discuss critical issues within Southeast Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

He said the summit yielded concrete results, with the Philippines securing 12 business agreements worth $1.53 billion. The investments span diverse sectors, including renewable energy, clean technology and digitalization initiatives.

“This strong interest reaffirms that we are on the right track to become a hub for smart and sustainably driven manufacturing and services,” he said.

Marcos also emphasized how the Philippines, alongside other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, can contribute to a peaceful and prosperous future for the region.

Beyond current-day concerns, he said the summit’s commemorative aspect offered an opportunity to reflect on the 50-year partnership between ASEAN and Australia.

He added that the leaders explored ways to build upon shared values like peace, environmental stewardship, and mutually beneficial economic growth.

Marcos noted Australia’s growing investment interest in the Philippines, as affirmed in the Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040.