PBBM urges global action on climate change, highlights Phl vulnerability

MELBOURNE — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday reiterated the urgent need for global action on climate change, citing the Philippines' vulnerability to its devastating effects.

During his intervention for the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit Leader's Plenary Session here, Marcos Jr. underscored the Philippines' position as a frontline nation, constantly grappling with the destructive impacts of severe typhoons and rising sea levels.

“Our country remains at the forefront of the effects of climate change, constantly facing the harsh realities of devastating typhoons and rising sea levels," Marcos Jr. said.

"These realities compel us to take bold and decisive actions, both domestically and in international fora for climate justice,” Marcos Jr. added.

The Chief Executive also extended a warm welcome to the outcomes of COP28 and reiterated the Philippines' offer to host the Board of the Loss and Damage Fund.

He emphasized that hosting the Board in the Philippines would demonstrate global commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that the voices and experiences of the most affected countries are heard and considered in shaping urgent global climate policies.

Acknowledging Australia's efforts to boost clean energy financing and investment in ASEAN, Marcos Jr. expressed appreciation for its support for clean energy transition to meet climate action objectives.

He highlighted the Philippines' concrete actions in reducing emissions by catalyzing investments in renewable energy sources.

"In the Philippines, we have taken concrete actions by implementing policies and initiatives to reduce emissions by catalyzing investments in our rich sources of renewable energy," Marcos Jr. said.

"We thus invite Australia to partner with the Philippines in our clean, green, and renewable energy industry and other emerging technologies, and introduce energy efficiency and conservation measures,” Marcos Jr. added.

Marcos Jr. then emphasized the importance of collaboration and collective action in addressing the global climate crisis.

He urged nations to work together towards a sustainable future, ensuring the well-being of current and future generations.