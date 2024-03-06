Marcos underscores multilateralism amidst geopolitical tensions

MELBOURNE — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said that recognizing and respecting sovereign rights and territorial integrity is important in a world fraught with geopolitical tensions and uncertainties.

During his intervention at the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit Leader's Retreat, Marcos Jr. underscored the immutable reality of geography and the imperative for nations to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Geography is no accident," Marcos Jr. said, emphasizing that nations cannot alter their geographical realities.

Marcos Jr. also highlighted the pressing challenges confronting the global and regional security architecture against the backdrop of escalating conflicts in regions such as Ukraine, the Middle East, the Korean Peninsula, and the South China Sea.

The Chief Executive also expressed his concern over the erosion of the principles of sovereignty, sovereign rights, and territorial integrity in the face of geopolitical tensions.

He emphasized that a rules-based international order, rooted in the lessons of history, serves as a bulwark against conflicts and wars, fostering peace and stability on a global scale.

"We need not repeat history in order to recognize its lessons," Marcos Jr. said, advocating for a steadfast commitment to defending sovereign territory within the bounds of international law.

He called upon nations, including the Philippines, ASEAN, and Australia, to uphold the tenets of multilateralism and peacefully resolve disputes amidst deliberate attempts to undermine international law.

Acknowledging the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing conflicts on interconnected economies, Marcos Jr. stressed the need for collaborative efforts to address geopolitical challenges.

He commended Australia for its advocacy of a rules-based international order and ASEAN's support for the Philippines' rights under international law in the South China Sea.

"We encourage our ASEAN neighbors to frame conflicts not simply as rivalry between major powers but as direct challenges to the sovereignty of independent states," Marcos Jr. said, highlighting the interdependence of nations in the pursuit of peace and prosperity.

As Australia convened the Special Commemorative Summit and ASEAN embarked on a year of collective action, Marcos Jr. expressed optimism that constructive dialogue would pave the way for addressing shared challenges in the region.

He emphasized the importance of preserving peace as a global public good, transcending individual interests for the collective welfare of humanity.