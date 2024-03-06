Marcos: Maritime dispute, a 'David and Goliath' situation

MELBOURNE — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that standing up against China in the ongoing maritime dispute is like a 'David and Goliath' situation, where David won.

In a recent interview with Australian-based media here, Marcos Jr. said countries “cannot decide to change their territorial area unilaterally”.

“That is a David and Goliath situation. I also remind them, David won,” Marcos Jr. said.

This week, the Philippines reported that China Coast Guard ships were involved in two collisions with Philippine boats and used water cannons against one of them, resulting in four crew members being injured during a resupply operation in the South China Sea.

Despite a 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated its 9-dash line map, Beijing continues to illegally assert control over portions of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

The Filipino leader urged other nations to also support the efforts against China's expansionist agenda, emphasizing that 60 percent of global trade transits through the South China Sea.

“None of us can fix this, resolve this on our own… we really have to come together as a group and have to adjust to the regional superpower actions that are being undertaken,” Marcos Jr. said.

“If there is conflict, none of the grand plans we have for ourselves, for the region, for the world will come to fruition,” Marcos Jr. added.

Earlier this week, Marcos Jr. expressed readiness to discuss with Beijing through official channels regarding issues in the South China Sea.

However, Marcos Jr. said he is firm in his decision that the country will not give up an inch of its territory to China and other countries.

The Philippines, along with other nations, is involved in territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea, with Manila alleging aggressive actions by Beijing within contested areas. The Philippine leader emphasized in his address that ASEAN countries should not be viewed as mere instruments in the rivalry between the United States and China.