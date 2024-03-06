Crime rise feared in civilian access to high-powered guns

Senator Imee Marcos on Wednesday warned of grave threats to public safety and national security as she criticized the Philippine National Police’s decision to permit civilians to possess high-powered firearms.

Marcos feared the move would result in a rise in criminality, terrorism, arms smuggling, and widespread violence, particularly during the elections next year.

“The PNP is shooting itself in the foot and compromising law enforcement efficiency and, above all, public safety,” Marcos said in a statement.

The PNP recently introduced an amendment to the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition, to allow the issuance of licenses to civilians for M-14 rifles and other semi-automatic weapons of 7.62mm caliber and below.

“Do we want a proliferation of shooting violence like the US? Who is lobbying for the firearms manufacture and imports?” she asked.

She said the changes to the IRR of the firearms and ammunition law would also complicate the decommissioning of rebels’ firearms.

The “glacial pace” at which the amendment was accomplished led Marcos to call for an investigation through Senate Resolution 321, which was filed in November last year.

“When killings occur, penalties for firearms misuse will offer nothing but cold comfort to the families of the victims — policemen, soldiers, and civilians included,” the senator said.

Marcos said she is planning to investigate the changes to RA 10591’s IRR and propose amendments to the measure.

Joins Robin

Meanwhile, she said she would join Senator Robin Padilla in his move to block the contempt order against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy concerning the latter’s persistent refusal to attend a Senate inquiry.

Marcos told reporters in a press briefing, “Senator Robin and I agreed to sign a petition last night to recall the contempt order.”

Quiboloy was ordered arrested by Senator Risa Hontiveros for refusing to attend the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality’s investigation despite the issuance of two subpoenas against him.

The Senate panel is investigating, in aid of legislation, the alleged sexual and physical abuses committed by Quiboloy against female members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

Marcos said she does not support the contempt order against Quiboloy because “it seems not right.”

“There are many reasons. One of them is the pending case in Congress. We don’t want to pressure people; they have a right to due process, to defend themselves,” she said.