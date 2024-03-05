Women march the March

March, designated as Women’s Month, poignantly reminds us of the ongoing struggle for gender equality and the empowerment of women worldwide.

In the Philippines, the Department of Justice plays a pivotal role in advancing women’s rights and human rights in general. As the country’s principal law agency, the DoJ is tasked with upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served without prejudice.

The DoJ’s role in promoting women’s rights is multifaceted. It involves enforcing laws designed to protect women from discrimination, violence, and abuse. The enactment of the Magna Carta of Women, which echoes the principles of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, is a testament to the country’s commitment to elevating the status of women.

The DoJ, through its prosecutorial arm, is responsible for ensuring that violations of this statute are prosecuted diligently, sending a clear message that the state does not tolerate the infringement of women’s rights.

Furthermore, the DoJ collaborates with other government agencies to initiate and implement programs to educate and empower women. These programs are crucial for breaking the cycle of poverty and abuse that disproportionately affects women, especially in less developed areas of the Philippines. By promoting legal literacy among women, the DoJ empowers them to stand up for their rights and seek legal redress when necessary.

In terms of human rights in general, the DoJ’s mandate extends to the protection of all citizens from abuse, whether committed by state or non-state actors. Its role in safeguarding civil liberties and ensuring that human rights are respected in all aspects of governance is an ongoing challenge.

The Philippines has faced criticism for various human rights issues, including extrajudicial killings and the suppression of free speech. The DoJ is at the forefront of addressing these concerns through the fair and impartial administration of justice, which is crucial for the country’s credibility and the well-being of its citizens.

The DoJ is also responsible for enhancing its own institutional capacity to handle cases involving human rights violations. This includes training its staff on human rights laws and jurisprudence and adopting a victim-centered approach to ensure that the needs and rights of the aggrieved parties are prioritized.

During Women’s Month, it is fitting to acknowledge the strides made by the DoJ in advancing women’s rights while recognizing the long journey ahead. The DoJ must continue to be a staunch defender of women’s and human rights. It should strive to enforce existing laws effectively, advocate for necessary legislative reforms, and ensure that its actions and policies reflect a deep understanding of the complexities of gender and human rights issues.

Only then can the DoJ truly contribute to creating a just and equitable society where all rights, including women, are upheld and protected.