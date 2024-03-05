Dear Atty. Shalie,

I am a former Filipino citizen. About seven years ago, I got married in the Philippines, to a man who was introduced to me by a common friend. Our wedding complied with all the requisites of marriage, except that it was never consummated.

We both went to our respective homes after the ceremony. We did not get the chance to be together. Despite the questionable circumstances in our situation, I still petitioned for my husband’s migration to the US. The petition was approved, and my husband was able to come to the US.

Upon his arrival to the US, he never came to live with me. He stayed with his relatives and friends, and I later found out that he was in another relationship. He did not even attempt to communicate with me. I have no idea what my husband’s plans are, particularly about our marriage. I only know now that he just used me to get to the United States, but had no intention to be, much less stay married to me.

I want to be released from this fraudulent marriage. Is it necessary for me to return to the Philippines to have my marriage annulled or nullified, as my husband is a Filipino? Or will a divorce that I intend to file in the US be sufficient for our marriage to end?

Cassie

***