PBBM lauds Pinoys in Aus for keeping Filipino heritage alive

MELBOURNE — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday thanked the hardworking and vibrant Pinoys who have integrated into Australian society while keeping their Filipino heritage alive.

In his speech during his meet and greet with the Filipino community here, Marcos Jr. said he is proud of the Filipinos for making contributions to their adoptive country and urged them to remain connected to their roots.

"I am truly proud to be with hardworking, optimistic, and passionate Filipinos who have joined the diverse Australian society to live, to work, to study, to raise families, to contribute to the betterment of your adoptive communities," Marcos Jr. said.

Acknowledging the efforts of Team Philippines in Australia, led by the Ambassador, he emphasized the importance of supporting the Filipino diaspora and providing comfort to those who may be aging in a foreign land.

"I continue to commend you for your contribution to the country that nurtured you and provided the foundation for your success," he added.

Marcos Jr. encouraged Filipinos in Australia to embrace and celebrate their heritage, passing on their love for the Philippines to future generations. He emphasized the significance of staying connected to one's roots, regardless of geographical location.

"Let us always remember that the adage that is true, that home is where the heart is. So cherish your Filipino identity because in that way you remain connected to us, to the Philippines, no matter where you are," Marcos Jr. said.

In closing, he extended an invitation to visit the Philippines, inviting members of the Filipino community in Melbourne to witness the progress and development firsthand.

"Before I end, let me invite you again to visit the Philippines soon and see for yourself the new Philippines," he concluded his speech.

Upon arriving in Melbourne earlier this week, Marcos Jr. and his wife, First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos met some Filipinos in one of the restaurants here while having a late dinner.

"Ran into some kababayans there! A great start to our trip,'' Marcos said in a photo where the First Couple and Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez were seen chatting with a Filipino family.

Approximately 408,000 individuals of Filipino origin or descent reside in Australia, rendering Filipinos the fifth most populous migrant group in the country.