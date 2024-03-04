Marcos: US a 'stabilizing force' in the Indo-Pacific

MELBOURNE — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized the importance of the United States' role in maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific region, while also asserting the Philippines' independent foreign policy.

During a question-and-answer session at the Lowy Institute event here on Monday, Marcos Jr. acknowledged the "special relationship" between the two nations, highlighting the long-standing mutual defense treaty and the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) as cornerstones of regional stability.

He emphasized the importance of the US role as a "stabilizing force" in the Indo-Pacific, but also stressed the Philippines' independent decision-making in its foreign policy.

"We have a very special relationship with the United States, they are — well, actually there are only two countries which we have a visiting forces agreement, number one is the United States and the second one is Australia," Marcos Jr. said.

"But with the United States, we have had for decades now, for decades passed a — and the agreement in that mutual defense treaty is that a declaration of war to one country is the separation of war to the other," Marcos Jr. added.

Marcos also mentioned that the mutual defense treaty has been there since very soon after the Second World War.

The Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) between the Republic of the Philippines and the United States of America was ratified on 30 August 1951, by their delegates in Washington, D.C. Comprising eight articles, the agreement stipulates mutual assistance in case of aggression against either the Philippines or the United States.

However, Marcos Jr. also made a point to clarify the Philippines' independent foreign policy stance. He stressed that decisions are made "in the national interest" and are not influenced by any external power.

He further rejected the notion that the Philippines is "at the beck and call" of the US, particularly regarding issues like the South China Sea.

"Let me make it very, very clear. The Philippines acts for its own interest, and the decisions that we make when it comes to foreign policy are decisions that we make because we believe, and are convinced, and know that it is in the national interest," Marcos Jr. said.

"The world has turned very, very many times since then and we define our foreign policy really very simply. Our foreign policy is grounded and anchored on the continuing promotion and work for peace, and the continuing promotion and work for the national interest of the Philippines," Marcos Jr. added.

Marcos: Do not treat the world as an arena for competition

During his speech, Marcos Jr. urged the Indo-Pacific community to ensure that the “great powers” do not treat the world as an “arena for their competition."

He said that the pursuit for power must not be at the expense of smaller states or regional and international peace.

"We, in the Indo-Pacific, must ensure that great powers do not treat the world as an arena for their competition,” Marcos Jr. said.

He said that “the pursuit of the great powers’ respective strategic goals must never come at the expense of the interests of smaller states, nor of regional and international peace” as he underscored the importance to “put things into the proper perspective.”

“Great power rivalries constitute only one of several storms that render turbulent the waters that confront humanity's common journey at this crucial juncture,” President Marcos said.

“In addition to widening geopolitical polarities and sharpening strategic competitions, we are also confronted with uncertainties posed by transformative technologies and the existential threat of climate change, even as persistent inequities and inequalities within and among our nations remain unresolved,” he added.

Amid all the “challenging global tides,” President Marcos emphasized that the rules-based international order is the only “ballast stabilizing” the “common vessel.”