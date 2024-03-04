Marcos lauds Filipino firms thriving in advanced economies

MELBOURNE — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., on Monday, said that Filipino firms could thrive in the most advanced economies worldwide.

In his remarks at the launching of the expansion of the Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT) here, Marcos Jr. commended the achievements of Filipino expertise and entrepreneurship in the global maritime industry.

VICT is a subsidiary of Filipino businessman Enrique Razon’s International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), which recently completed Phase 3A of its expansion project.

“Since ICTSI came to Australia in 2014 to establish the Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), we are now seeing and are delighted to do so, to watch the application of cutting-edge technology and automation in improving efficiency and productivity,” Marcos Jr. said.

“Being the only fully-automated container terminal in the southern hemisphere is a great feat worthy of admiration. VICT shows us that we need not be afraid of technology and automation,” the President added, as he underscored the important role played by modern technology.

Marcos Jr. also lauded the VICT for embracing digitalization, making it the only fully-automated container terminal in the southern hemisphere.

"VICT shows us that we need not be afraid of technology and automation," he stated, emphasizing the positive impact on safety and efficiency.

Marcos Jr. emphasized the historical significance of port cities like Manila in the Philippines and Melbourne here in Australia.

The Chief Executive also highlighted the pivotal roles of the ports in facilitating international trade and fostering economic growth.

"Port cities are lifelines of a country to the world at large, especially to this day, where supply chains have become essential to today’s national requirements and our modern lifestyle," Marcos Jr. said.

Marcos Jr. added that VICT has also been supportive of the Filipino seafarers that constitute a large proportion of the seafarers that pass through its facilities, as well as the 95,000-strong Filipino community in Victoria.

Marcos thanked VICT CEO Bruno Porchietto and his company not only for supporting numerous Filipino community events including the 125th Independence Day anniversary last year, but also for helping the vibrant Filipino community become more visible in Australia.

“VICT is a Philippine success story, and I hope it will only be the beginning,” the President said.

Before concluding his speech, the chief executive noted that Filipino investments in Australia are thriving, as he looks forward to mutual economic prosperity through the vibrant economic partnership of the two countries.