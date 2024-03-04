Marcos: Defending Phl territory, more than an obligation

MELBOURNE — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said that defending the country's territory is not only a legal obligation but also a moral imperative.

The Chief Executive made the remarks during a question-and-answer session at the Lowy Institute event here after he took an assertive stance against China's provocations in the West Philippine Sea issue.

Marcos Jr. also underscored the constitutional mandate of every president to safeguard the nation's territorial integrity.

"Every Filipino expects their leaders to fulfill their duty to defend the republic and its people. It is incumbent upon us to uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our nation," Marcos Jr. said.

"The first article of our Constitution defines our territory, both maritime and otherwise, including the West Philippine Sea, which has long been recognized as sovereign territory of the Philippines. As such, defending our territory is not merely a matter of policy choice but a fundamental duty entrusted upon me as a leader of this nation," Marcos Jr. added.

The West Philippine Sea, a strategically important maritime region rich in natural resources, has been subject to longstanding territorial disputes between the Philippines and China.

Despite diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue, tensions have escalated in recent years due to China's assertive actions, including the construction of artificial islands and military installations in the area.

Marcos Jr. promised to do whatever it takes to maintain that situation and make it very clear that the Philippines’ territorial integrity cannot be threatened, “and if threats are made, then we must defend against of threats.”

“It wasn’t a matter of policy choice, it is the duty that I took on when I came into office and that’s — I continue to see it that way and I think that every Filipino sees it that way,” Marcos Jr. said.

“And they depend and they expect their leaders to fulfill that duty. To be true to their oath, to defend the republic and its territory, and its people," he added.