ICTSI sets benchmark with VICT expansion

Victoria International Container Terminal, the only fully automated container terminal in the Southern Hemisphere operated by Filipino firm International Container Terminal Services Inc., or ICTSI, has set a new industry benchmark with its completed expansion.

According to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the completed Phase 3A of the VICT expansion project demonstrated how a Philippine-listed company can make a global impact.

“Being the only fully automated container terminal in the Southern Hemisphere is truly a feat worthy of admiration. We are delighted that since VICT started operations in 2017, it has grown to become a major player in Melbourne, giving healthy competition to its peers,” Marcos said.

The President, together with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and ICTSI chairman and president Enrique K. Razon Jr., unveiled the plate to mark the inauguration of VICT’s Phase 3 expansion at The Ritz-Carlton in Melbourne.

The AU$235 million, or approximately P8.5-billion project, is being carried out in two phases. Phase 3A, completed in December 2023, increased the terminal’s capacity by 30 percent to 1.25 million twenty-foot equivalent units, or TEU.

It extended the quay by 71 meters to 735 or 769 meters, with the mooring dolphins included. It will enhance VICT’s quayside operations by allowing two 366-meter vessels to berth side by side.

On the land side, three new storage blocks and 15 new truck lanes were added, enhancing the terminal’s booking system time slot offerings to the market by up to 30 percent starting in January.

“This expansion that we are seeing today is a clear sign that Filipino companies can compete with some of the most advanced economies in the world. And in the case of VICT, they are in it for the long haul. We look forward to VICT’s continued success and growth,” Marcos added.

“This additional investment redefines the Port of Melbourne’s landscape, setting new standards for operational efficiency and capacity,” Razon said.

“VICT can now accommodate the largest container vessels calling in Australia — the neo-Panamax giants – solidifying the Port of Melbourne’s position as Australia’s number one container port,” he added.

Phase 3B is scheduled to be completed in 2026 and will include the acquisition of another automated STS crane, three ACCs, four ASCs, and the construction of two additional storage blocks.

VICT also acquired two automated ship-to-shore, or STS, cranes, six auto container carriers, or ACC, and six auto stacking cranes, or ASC, as part of Phase 3A. The ASCs have been operational since December 2023, supporting the increased yard capacity.

The STS cranes, which have a reach of 22 containers across and are currently the largest port equipment in Australia, arrived in the third quarter and are now operational.