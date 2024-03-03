PBBM aims to strengthen ASEAN-Australia relations, promote Filipino excellence at summit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday said the Philippines will continue to have a "constructive engagement" with Southeast Asian neighbors and its key partners in the region.

The Chief Executive said this in his departure speech as Marcos Jr. departed anew to Australia, this time in Melbourne, to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) - Australia Special Summit.

Marcos Jr. flew to Canberra last 28 and 29 February as a “guest of government” at the invitation of Canberra Governor General David Hurley.

In his departure speech, Marcos Jr. reiterated his commitment to ensuring that national interests are best served through attending the ASEAN-Australian Summit this week.

"The summit presents an opportunity to reiterate the fill the door for us where we will take start with ASEAN Australia cooperation and proposed ways forward to bolster relations and a leaders further retreat, where we will exchange candid views on key issues affecting our region and the world," Marcos Jr. said in his departure speech.

"The summit will be an opportunity for the Philippines to thank Australia and its dialogue partners for its unwavering support for the rule of law for the 1982 laws and the 2016 arbitral award," Marcos Jr. added.

The Chief Executive said he will also engage in bilateral meetings with the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and New Zealand during the summit to further enhancing cooperation between the Philippines and these nations.

Moreover, President Marcos Jr. expressed anticipation for interactions with the Filipino community in Melbourne and highlighted plans to promote Philippine business through the Philippine Business Forum, led by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary.

A notable highlight of the trip is the launching of the expansion of the Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), Australia's first fully automated container terminal.

President Marcos lauded VICT as a testament to the leadership of International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), showcasing Filipino excellence in global port management.

President Marcos will also deliver a keynote speech at the Lowy Institute, where he plans to underscore the Philippines' role as an active participant in world affairs and as a contributor to the rules-based regional security architecture.

Marcos will then return to Philippines on 6 March, Wednesday.