Marcos off to ASEAN, Australia Summit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday said the Philippines will continue to have a “constructive engagement” with its Southeast Asian neighbors and regional partners.

The Chief Executive issued the statement as he departed anew for Australia, this time to Melbourne, to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN- Australia Special Summit.

Mr. Marcos was in Canberra last 28-29 February as a “guest of the government of Australia” at the invitation of Canberra Governor General David Hurley.

The President reiterated his commitment to ensuring that national interests are best served through attending the ASEAN-Australian Summit this week.

“The summit will be an opportunity for the Philippines to thank Australia and its dialogue partners for its unwavering support for the rule of law for the 1982 laws and the 2016 arbitral award,” he added.

Marcos will also engage in bilateral meetings with the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and New Zealand on the summit’s sidelines.

A highlight of the trip would be the launch of the expansion of the Victoria International Container Terminal, Australia’s first fully automated container terminal.

President Marcos lauded VICT as a testament to the leadership of International Container Terminal Services Inc., showcasing Filipino excellence in global port management.

Marcos will return to the Philippines on Wednesday, 6 March.