Joint Rotary Clubs sign MoA on HPV awareness

At the signing of the memorandum of agreement on HPV Awareness on 24 February 2024 at the Palms Country Club in Alabang, Muntinlupa were (from left) Joaquin Rodriguez Sr., Rotary District 3810 governor-elect; Sheine Girao-Sapon, president, Rotary Club of Manila South; Rafael M. Alunan III, president, Rotary Club of Manila; and Dr. Jasmin Flores, representing Rotary Club of South San Francisco.
At the signing of the memorandum of agreement on HPV Awareness on 24 February 2024 at the Palms Country Club in Alabang, Muntinlupa were (from left) Joaquin Rodriguez Sr., Rotary District 3810 governor-elect; Sheine Girao-Sapon, president, Rotary Club of Manila South; Rafael M. Alunan III, president, Rotary Club of Manila; and Dr. Jasmin Flores, representing Rotary Club of South San Francisco. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF Rotary Club of Manila

The Rotary Clubs of Manila, South San Francisco, and Manila South came together last Saturday, 24 February 2024 at Palms Country Club, in Alabang, Muntinlupa to sign a memorandum of agreement aimed at advancing awareness, education, and screening events regarding human papilloma virus and its role in cervical cancer.

Globally, HPV is responsible for over 600,000 cases of cervical cancer annually of which over 50 percent result in death — a percentage reflected likewise in the Philippines.

This ambitious program will strive to further advance prevention and treatment of HPV by pursuing global international grants, as well as corporate social responsibility underwriting proving once again that Rotary Creates Hope in the World.

