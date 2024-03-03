Joint Rotary Clubs sign MoA on HPV awareness

The Rotary Clubs of Manila, South San Francisco, and Manila South came together last Saturday, 24 February 2024 at Palms Country Club, in Alabang, Muntinlupa to sign a memorandum of agreement aimed at advancing awareness, education, and screening events regarding human papilloma virus and its role in cervical cancer.

Globally, HPV is responsible for over 600,000 cases of cervical cancer annually of which over 50 percent result in death — a percentage reflected likewise in the Philippines.

This ambitious program will strive to further advance prevention and treatment of HPV by pursuing global international grants, as well as corporate social responsibility underwriting proving once again that Rotary Creates Hope in the World.