Int'l media rights groups seek ex-Gov. Reyes’ rearrest and trial

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Several international media rights groups are urging judiciary officials and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to intensify efforts to locate former governor Joel Reyes and hold him accountable for the 2011 murder of environmentalist and broadcaster Dr. Gerry Ortega.

This call comes after they shared crucial information with relevant authorities, such as the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Philippine National Police, indicating that Reyes remains in the country and is freely moving about.

The coalition, which includes the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Free Press Unlimited (FPU), Reporters Without Borders (RSF), and the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP), asserted during a press conference on Friday, 1 March, that they possess vital information regarding Reyes' whereabouts.

Reyes is identified as the mastermind behind the assassination of Ortega while the latter was at a used clothing store in Barangay San Pedro, near his pet clinic, on 24 January 2011.

He had just finished his program, "Ramatak," his regular radio show on RMN Palawan, when he was shot by a gunman identified as Marlon Recamata, who was later arrested.

Several other suspects were apprehended, including Rodolfo Edrad Jr., who implicated Reyes as the one behind the murder plot. Edrad formerly served as Reyes' bodyguard.

According to Jos Midas Bartman, FPU's lead investigator, they are ready to assist in seeking justice for Ortega and his bereaved family, ensuring that Reyes, who has been evading accountability for the past 13 years, is held responsible for the alleged crime committed.

Bartman said that all the important information that they have gathered from their own investigation had been relayed to key DOJ and PNP officials to help in enforcing the re-arrest order issued by the Supreme Court (SC) in March 2023.

"We gave them the information about the location, giving them the opportunity to finally put the trial back," Bartman said.

Beh Li Yi, the Asia program coordinator for CPJ, pointed out during the press conference the intimidating impact of Ortega's unresolved case on the media environment.

Yi's plea to the Marcos administration resonates with a stark reminder: the memory of Ortega's fate endures, urging immediate action despite the passage of time.

"We are here today because we want to seek justice for Gerry Ortega and his family. Gerry Ortega is not forgotten after 13 years of his murder," she remarked.

She stressed further that the Ortega case symbolizes the pervasive issue of impunity surrounding journalist killings in the Philippines, painting a vivid picture of the urgent need for justice in media circles.

"Until the real masterminds were put into justice, his case will continue to create a chilling effect on the media in the country and send the message that journalists or any journalist who are simply doing their job covering stories about politics or corruption can be silenced by impunity," she stressed.

“So we are here today to urge and call upon President Marcos Jr. 's administration and the law enforcement agencies to act upon this crucial piece of information and to immediately arrest the mastermind behind Gerry Ortega’s murfer. So it’s time for us to say, enough is enough,” she added.

Following the press conference, the Ortega family released a statement expressing gratitude for the initiative taken by the international media rights groups.

They thanked the coalition for their steadfast support and tireless efforts in seeking justice for their family patriarch.

"Thirteen years is far too long to wait for justice. It is precisely this kind of unwavering solidarity that strengthens our resolve and renews our hope that, despite all odds, one day, justice will prevail," they said in a statement.

The Supreme Court not only mandated the re-arrest of Reyes but also directed Branch 52 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Palawan to recommence his trial for the murder of Ortega under Criminal Case No. 26939.

However, earlier this year in January, it permitted the transfer of Reyes' trial from Palawan to Quezon City. In his motion, the former governor pointed out the scarcity of personnel and resources to ensure his presence during the trial, citing his status as a prominent political figure and a high-risk individual.

In 2021, Reyes startled the public by making a sudden appearance in Palawan to officially enter the gubernatorial race for 2022. Despite his bid, victory eluded him, yet he persisted in evading capture.