Freeing Couples from Guilt

Yesterday was the launch of the book entitled “Freeing Distressed Couples from Guilt” written by His Excellency, the Most Reverend Nolly Buco, JSD, JCD DD, chair of CBCP’s National Tribunal and concurrently the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Catarman and Auxiliary Bishop of Antipolo.

The event that was held at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of the Abandoned in Marikina City, Metro Manila, was well attended by friends, religious, government officials, dignitaries, media and couples seeking annulment. Bishop Nolly, a benevolent bishop, is always open to helping couples know their rights and other privileges as they seek the nullity of their marriage.

Bishop Nolly came up with the book because in the Philippines, although we already have Matrimonial Tribunals that handle annulment cases under Canon Law, the only legal way to dissolve a marriage is through a civil or court annulment, which is processed in designated family courts.

Yes, there is annulment in the Roman Catholic Church and that is precisely the reason why in every archdiocese or diocese there is a Matrimonial Tribunal that takes care of these things.

A friend of mine was amazed when I mentioned Church annulment. It seems that despite serving in their parishes for many years, most people are not aware of it. All they know is the annulment filed in the civil courts.

The Church values marriage — the union of a man and a woman blessed by God in the Sacrament of Matrimony — that is why we encourage couples, even those civilly married, to have their Church wedding. However, we cannot discount the reality that some marriages don’t work and turn out the way they were not expected to.

So the Church through its Matrimonial Tribunals usually headed by a Judge — a priest who has studied and specializes in Canonical Laws — helps these couples see from God’s point of view what happened in their married life.

After carefully examining every circumstance of a couple’s married life and it is proven without a reasonable doubt that there are grounds to declare the marriage null and void, the Church through its Matrimonial Tribunal declares the nullity of the marriage, meaning the marriage did not take place from the beginning.

I repeat, a Church annulment is processed through any church or religion of which one is a member. Here in the Philippines, which is predominantly Roman Catholic, the process is known to pass through a Matrimonial Tribunal.

Here is how one goes through it. First, one of the couple, but it is better if both, makes a request for a Declaration of Nullity. Then, a Written Testimony is made by each or both about their married life, supported by the testimony of reliable witnesses. If only one files for annulment, the other spouse is to be contacted as each party will have their own Church advocate as the annulment process begins.

The Church makes the assumption that one contracted marriage validly, unless there is a reason to overturn that (which is what an annulment does — it says the marriage was not valid, was not in reality a marriage at all), and it is for this reason that a man and woman can still contract marriage after their first marriage is declared null and void.

The signature of the spouse is not a legal requirement when filing a petition for annulment. While it might be perceived as a good practice to communicate and agree with the spouse regarding such a major decision, Philippine law does not mandate that both parties must sign the petition.

So, for those couples who are confused with regard to their married life, I advise you to consult the Matrimonial Tribunal of the diocese where you got married.

