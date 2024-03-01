SMPC launches mangrove planting

Consunji-led integrated energy company Semirara Mining and Power Corporation and the Department of Energy have forged a partnership to help clean up and contain the oil spill from a sunken tanker in Oriental Mindoro.

Semirara and DoE collaborated with the Philippine Coast Guard, Office of Civil Defense, Department of Health, local government units, and the impacted residents in Semirara Island.

The hazardous waste first reached the shores of Semirara Island in Caluya, Antique on the afternoon of 3 March.

To date, the SMPC has devoted over 4,700 man-hours to the oil spill clean-up.

The company has also provided the responders from PCG and DoH with accommodation, transport services, and personal protective equipment, including hazardous material suits, N95 masks, boots and safety gloves.

The oil spill currently covers almost three kilometers of shoreline stretching from Sitio Sigayan and Sitio Toong of Barangay Semirara and Sitio Sabang of Barangay Tinogboc, affecting 341 households that mainly rely on fishing for livelihood.

Responders from the multi-stakeholder group have so far recovered 4,590 kilograms of oil-contaminated wastes.

An oil spill containment boom has also been installed one kilometer from the shoreline to protect the reseeded giant clams in Semirara Marine Hatchery in Tabunan.

Likewise, the SMPC Infirmary has deployed a medical team to the clean-up sites to serve as on-site medics and to conduct a community health survey among the impacted households.

SMPC relief operations are ongoing, benefitting all 341 affected households who were given food packs with rice, canned goods, noodles, and produce from the company’s agro model farm and poultry model farm projects.