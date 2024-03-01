Hurley sees bright future between Aus-Phl partnership

Australian Governor-General David Hurley expressed confidence in the bright future of the Australian-Philippine relationship after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited Australia.

In his speech during the state lunch with Marcos Jr. earlier this week, Hurley emphasized the enduring bond between their two nations.

“Your Excellency, the future between our two countries is bright. I am sure your current visit, which includes the upcoming ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne, will further strengthen relationships between our governments, economies and people,” Hurley said.

“Australia values our Strategic Partnership with the Philippines. It is a relationship that has meant much to us. It will continue to do so in the future. We are neighbors in more than name and geography. We are friends who can rely on each other and help each other,” he added.

The Governor-General commended President Marcos Jr.'s address to the Australian Parliament, which emphasized the robustness and dynamism of the bilateral ties. He recalled the symbolic gesture of solidarity exhibited by Australia when the Philippines declared independence in 1946, with the Royal Australian Navy ships firing a 21-gun salute in Manila Bay to mark the occasion.

Hurley reiterated that Australia and the Philippines share a commitment to peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. He emphasized the spirit of friendship and cooperation, encapsulated by the Filipino value of Bayanihan, which has guided the partnership between the two nations.

Concluding his remarks, Hurley extended his best wishes to President Marcos Jr. and the First Lady for the remainder of their stay in Australia, affirming the commitment to nurturing the enduring partnership between Australia and the Philippines.

The visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Australia marks another milestone in the longstanding friendship between the two nations, reaffirming their shared values and mutual respect on the global stage.