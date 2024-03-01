Dengue cases on downward trend

The Department of Health on Friday reported that dengue cases in the country are on a downward trend.

Based on its latest data, the DOH noted an 11 percent decrease in dengue cases nationwide from 14 to 17 January with 7,434 cases, in comparison to the preceding period from 1 to 13 January which had 8,368 cases.

Moreover, there is a further decrease in the subsequent period from 28 January to 10 February where only 5,267 cases were recorded.

However, the Health department said these figures may be subject to change due to potential delayed consultations and reporting.

Northern Mindanao and Caraga showed case increase in the recent three to four weeks (14 to 27 January) compared to two weeks prior (1 to 13 January), reporting 1,384 and 715 new cases in the recent four weeks, respectively.

From 1 January to 10 February, a total of 67 deaths were reported, resulting in a case fatality rate of 0.32 percent for the year 2024.

“The DOH continues to monitor and assess the situation to implement necessary measures and interventions,” it said.

It also encouraged the public to strengthen the implementation of the 5S strategy against dengue: Search and destroy mosquito breeding sites, use Self-protection measures, Seek early consultation, Say yes to fogging where needed, and Start and sustain hydration.