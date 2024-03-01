DA eyes expediting hog industry’s recovery from ASF

The Department of Agriculture said on Friday that it will aid in accelerating the recovery of the Philippine hog industry from the spread of African swine fever, or ASF.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said that the DA is ‘fully committed’ to acting against the spread of the ASF and ‘revitalizing the hog industry’ through intensifying surveillance and monitoring efforts for fast detection and response to new ASF cases, as well as recognizing the critical role of early detection in controlling the virus.

“Our immediate focus involves reinforcing biosecurity measures, enhancing quarantine protocols, and implementing robust sanitation practices in hog farms nationwide to prevent further outbreaks,” he said.

Data from the DA shows that the inventory of swine in the country has been on a downward trend since 2021.

In 2020, the swine industry registered a record-high year-end inventory of 12.8 million heads of pigs. However, in 2021, it dropped to 9.94 million, which further fell to 9.43 million in 2022.

The agency said the majority of the reduction came from smallholders, whose inventory plunged to 7.18 million in 2022 from 9.44 million in 2020.

The DA noted that at the end of September 2023, ‘total inventory declined to 9.86 million heads from 10.1 million in the same period in 2022.’

With this, Laurel said that the DA is working with scientific institutions and industry experts "to drive the development of innovative solutions for ASF management and eventual eradication.”

"We understand the financial strain on our farmers and we're committed to providing financial assistance and support programs,” assured the agriculture chief.

“Additionally, extensive public awareness campaigns is a priority to educate farmers, industry stakeholders, and the public about preventive measures against ASF. Knowledge is a powerful tool, and through awareness, we aim to empower everyone to contribute to the eradication of ASF,” he added.

In February, the DA expressed its hopes of the Philippines having approved domestic and commercial use of vaccines to combat the ASF, as the lack of its vaccine is a challenge to the country’s agriculture sector.

DA Undersecretary Roger Navarro also shared that they encouraged the Vietnam ASF vaccine manufacturers to apply for permits in the country to undergo the Food and Drug Administration review.

“We really encourage them to get in touch with the authorities so that we will be able to get their approvals,” said Navarro, citing that the vaccine manufacturers expressed “more than a hundred percent” interest in applying perms in the country.

According to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, ASF is a viral disease affecting pigs and wild boar with up to a 100% case fatality rate. It was first detected in the Philippines in 2019.