Antique urged: Address high pork prices

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, Antique — The local government here on Thursday has made an appeal to the provincial government of Antique to address the alleged soaring prices of pork.

Municipal Economic Enterprise and Development Office chief Darcy Bungay reiterated the call for the provincial government to act on their request to regulate the number of live hogs being transported from the province to quell the continued increase in the prices of pork.

Bungay was referring to an unacted resolution submitted to the Office of Governor Rhodora Cadiao last 9 November 2023 which requested for the regulation of shipment of swine outside of Antique to ensure enough supply of pork in various markets in the province.