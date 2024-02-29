P941-M El Niño agri damage logged

Despite the strong El Niño forecast to end this February, the heat continues to cause damage and losses to farmland and crops of Filipino farmers, which now suffer nearly P1 billion in value loss.

The NDRRMC's latest report showed that the estimated cost of damage to agriculture currently stands at P941,730,702.01, affecting 16,709 farmers and fishermen, and 14,854.86 hectares of crops.

Region 6, or the Western Visayas, remains the most affected area, registering a production loss amounting to P564,056,192.48. It also has the most agricultural workers affected, as well as the biggest crop area hit. It tallied 11,662 farmers and fishermen affected, and 1,055.45 hectares of affected area.

Mimaropa ranks second as the most El Niño-hit area with an estimated P319,755,957.97 cost of damage, followed by Calabarzon with P2,750,947.56.

Zamboanga Peninsula, on the other hand, incurred a P717,527 value loss, and the Ilocos Region had a P54,450,077 value loss.

Furthermore, water supply interruptions were recorded in the Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula.

A total of 30 families, or 142 people, were affected by the weather phenomenon.

On Monday, a state of calamity was declared in the municipality of Bulalacao in Oriental Mindoro as it continually experienced cracks in farmlands due to the drought that resulted in the drying of the rivers responsible for irrigation.

The town of Looc in Occidental Mindoro likewise expressed earlier their need for rice assistance, as the majority of their rice, vegetables, and corn can no longer be harvested since their farmlands are already dry.

The Department of Agriculture assured that government assistance will be extended to the affected population, inculcating financial aid from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation, and Quick Response Fund.