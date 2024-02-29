Marcos returns from Australia, vows to Strengthen Strategic Partnership

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. returned to the Philippines on Thursday evening after a successful two-day state visit to Australia.

The visit, which took place at the invitation of Governor-General David Hurley, aimed to further solidify the recently established strategic partnership between the two nations.

"This visit marks a significant step towards realizing the full potential of our strategic partnership with Australia," Marcos Jr. said.

He pointed to the recent visit of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to the Philippines in September 2023 as a catalyst for increased collaboration on various fronts, particularly defense and security.

During his visit, President Marcos addressed the Australian Parliament, becoming the first Filipino president to do so.

He emphasized the importance of regional peace and stability, paying tribute to the sacrifices made by both nations during World War II.

He also underscored the shared commitment to upholding the rules-based international order in the face of global challenges.

The visit resulted in the signing of three memorandums of understanding (MOUs) covering maritime cooperation, cyber and critical technology, and competition law enforcement.

These agreements are expected to facilitate information sharing, capacity building, and closer collaboration in these crucial areas.

President Marcos concluded by reaffirming Australia as a close friend of the Philippines.

“In the spirit of bayanihan (communal effort) and mateship (friendship), we shall work together to fully realize the potential of our strategic partnership."

He expressed his commitment to continuing these efforts for the benefit of both nations.