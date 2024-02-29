LAB 4 All hits Cagayan Valley leg

First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, along with Field Office 2 of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, brought free medical consultations, medicines, and other health services to Cagayan province residents this week.

DSWD Regional Director Lucia S. Alan said some 1,500 Cagayanos were provided free medical consultations and laboratory tests under the “LAB For All Project” of the First Lady.

Alan said DSWD Cagayan Valley handed out family food packs and P2,000 each in cash aid under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program, which they can use to purchase medicines and other necessities.

Through its Sustainable Livelihood Program, the DSWD also disbursed checks to five SLP associations, which they can use as start-up capital for livelihood projects.

The LAB for All Project, which stands for Laboratoryo, Konsulta at Gamot Para sa Lahat, was initiated by the First Lady in partnership with local government units, other national government agencies, and private partners to provide health care services to vulnerable and disadvantaged citizens.