FDA reminds drugstores of senior citizens’ discount

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reiterated a 20-percent discount on senior citizens to all drugstores and hospital pharmacies in the country.

In order to avail of the discount, the FDA also reminded senior citizens and their representatives to present the following:

ID issued by the city or municipal mayor or Office for Senior Citizens Affairs or the barangay captain of the place where the Senior Citizen resides

Philippine passport of the senior citizen concerned

Other documents that establish that the senior citizen is a citizen of the Republic and is at 60 years of age and indicate an elderly’s birthday or age (e.g.: driver’s license, voter’s ID, Social Security System or Government Service Insurance System ID, Professional Regulation Commission card, postal ID, and others)

The agency also cited Section IV.2 of Administrative Order No. 2012-0007-A entitled, “Guidelines on the Grant of 20% Discount to Senior Citizens on Health-Related Goods and for other Purposes” defined “medicines as to prescription and non-prescription/over-the-counter drugs, both generic and branded, including vitamins and mineral supplements.”

The discount, however, does not include food, devices or their components, parts, or accessories.

The FDA also reminded senior citizens and their representatives to always bring their puchase slip booklet.