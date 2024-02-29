Ejercito appeals to PBBM to halt PhilHealth premium rate hike

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito on Thursday said he personally asked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to temporarily suspend the implementation of the scheduled contribution hike of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, or PhilHealth.

Ejercito, the principal author of the Republic Act No. 11223, or the Universal Health Care Act, said he had a chance to discuss the matter with the President after the latter met them during the signing of the Tatak Pinoy Act and the Expanded Centenarian Act on Monday.

“I told him that the scheduled increase of contributions in the law was based on studies of the different circumstances,” he said at the Kapihan sa Senado, referring to the pre-pandemic period.

Under Section 10 of the Universal Health Care Act, PhilHealth shall implement the last adjustment of premium contribution or the 5 percent contribution rate and income ceiling of P100,000 this year.

As the country is still reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ejercito urged the President to suspend the implementation of the 5 percent adjustment of premium rate for PhilHealth members.

“We have to adapt to the situation. I asked him if we could suspend it for a while as we are waiting for the amendment to the Universal Health Care Act,” he said.

Asked about Marcos’ response to his appeal, he noted that the President said he would await the state health insurer’s explanation as to why it needs to implement the supposed premium rate increase.

The lawmaker, however, stressed that the state insurer would still be able to implement its current and future programs and services should Marcos decide to defer the planned premium rate hike.

“I told him that it was provided in the law. The packages should level up… PhilHealth will not be affected even if we suspend the premium hikes,” he said.

Ejercito said he is hoping that the President would heed the calls to temporarily suspend the scheduled premium hike.

PhilHealth President and CEO Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. previously said that the corporation’s finances are enough to support its current and future programs and services should Marcos decide to suspend the planned premium hike.

“The cash position of PhilHealth is good. I don’t think any of the programs or the packages will still continue. Nothing will be affected. We’ll still be able to, as we are expecting to successfully implement everything this year,” he said.

Last year, Marcos issued a memorandum ordering the deferral of the scheduled hike in the PhilHealth premium rate from 4 percent to 4.5 percent.

He cited “socioeconomic challenges” and “difficult times” as reasons for the suspension of PhilHealth’s scheduled premium rate and income ceiling adjustments.