U.S. strikes Houthi unmanned vessels, missiles, drone

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — US forces struck three unmanned vessels and two cruise missiles inside Yemen and an attack drone over the Red Sea on Monday that posed an “imminent threat” to ships in the area, the military said.

In Monday’s attack, US Central Command destroyed “three unmanned surface vessels, two mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, and a one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicle,” it said on social media.

“The (vessels) and (missile) weapons were prepared to launch towards... the Red Sea,” CENTCOM said, adding that the drone was already airborne.

Those strikes, made between the hours of 4:45 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. Sanaa time, were done “in self-defense,” it said.