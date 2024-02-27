Las Piñas police seize P122k worth of 'shabu' while serving search warrant

Elements of Las Piñas City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit successfully executed a search warrant resulting in the arrest of a man at his residence in Barangay Talon Singko, Las Piñas City at dawn yesterday.

The search warrant was enforced by the police around 2:30 a.m. on 27 February 2024 against alias Reynaldo, 25 years old, at his residence.

The arrest was made possible through the implementation of Search Warrant No. SW-LP 24-017 issued by Hon. Elizabeth Guray, RTC Executive Judge, Las Piñas City, under PDEA coordination no. 10001-022024-0802.

The anti-drug operatives during the operation, recovered six pieces heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, weighing more or less 18 grams, with an estimated street value of P122,400. Additionally, two coin purses and one cellular phone were seized from the suspect.

"I commend the Las Piñas City Police Station. This accomplishment is a testament to our relentless pursuit of community safety and the fight against illegal drugs. The collaborative effort with PDEA and the judiciary is crucial in achieving such successes. We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the well-being of the communities within the Southern Police District," said P/Gen. Mark D. Pespes.