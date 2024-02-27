EastMinCom strengthens fight vs NPA remnants

DAVAO CITY — The Eastern Mindanao Command on Tuesday disclosed that state troops engaged in a series of encounters against the remnants of the New People’s Army in its joint operational area this month.

EastMinCom commander Lt/Gen. Greg Almerol revealed that clashes ensued between the collaborative forces of the 29th Infantry Battalion, the 30IB and former members of the Sub-Regional Sentro de Grabidad Northland, who are now under the SRSDG Westland.

The skirmish took place at Barangay Concepcion, Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte, on 23 February where troops neutralized one NPA member identified as Leo Mindoro alias Yolly.

The operation also led to the recovery of an AK47 Rifle, two magazines loaded with ammunition, assorted food supplies, and various other war materiel.

On 21 February, another skirmish unfolded at Sitio Alubijid in Barangay Rosario, Balingasag, Misamis Oriental involving the forces of the 16IB and the elements of SRSDG MTJ Eagles, Sub-Regional Committee 1 of the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee.

It also saw the arrest of an insurgent identified as Yoly Langka Ayuma, a member of the unit and the former commanding officer of the already dismantled Guerilla Front 68.

Almerol added that troops seized one M16A1 rifle equipped with a short magazine, one bandolier containing a magazine, one hand grenade, one claymore mine, one M14 magazine, two poncho tents, two backpacks containing personal belongings, and one cooking stove accompanied by three pieces of butane.

“The intensified combat operations of our troops have yielded positive results. Hence, the imminent defeat of insurgency in Eastern Mindanao is inevitable, thanks to the unwavering collaboration between our troops and stakeholders,” Almerol said.

Meanwhile, the 58IB engaged with approximately nine members affiliated with the SRSDG MTG Eagles of the SRC1 under the NCMRC in Sitio Kayagan, Barangay Quezon Heights, Balingasag, Misamis Oriental last 11 February 2024.

The clash saw the death of Miguel Sereño, the vice squad leader in squad 1 of the rebel units as state troops also seized one Ingram alongside a detonating cord and blasting cap, backpack containing personal belongings and assorted terrorist documents.

On 12 February, another clash ensued between the 3rd Special Forces Battalion and the members of the Regional Operations Command and the RSDG under the NCMRC in Barangay Baucawe, Lianga, Surigao del Sur.

It resulted to the killing of an NPA member and the seizure of an M60 machine gun, along with various war materiel.

Similarly, a significant development occurred as one high-ranking leader and four regular members voluntarily surrendered to the 23rd Infantry Battalion at the Headquarters, Jamboree Site, P-6, Barangay Alubihid, Buenavista, Agusan del Norte on 14 February.