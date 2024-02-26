Senate’s P100 wage hike bill paltry, Dalipe says

The House leadership is studying the proposals for a P150 to P350 per day legislated wage increase against the P100 hike recently passed by the Senate, House Majority Leader and Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose “Mannix” Dalipe said Sunday.

Citing the “meager” wage hike proposal of the Senate, Dalipe stressed that a more considerable wage hike would help Filipinos, particularly minimum wage earners, amid the rising prices of basic commodities.

“Our workers are enduring tough times, and as their representatives, it is imperative that we find substantial solutions to alleviate their financial burdens,” he said.

The Senate gave its final nod to the proposed P100-a-day minimum wage hike bill last week.

House members, Dalipe said, are advocating for a more considerable increase, recommending a study for a legislated wage hike ranging from P150 to P350 per day.

“While any increase is a step in the right direction, we must ensure that our legislative actions truly make a meaningful difference in the lives of our workers, particularly when considering the substantial challenges faced by the business sector, especially micro, small and medium-sized enterprises,” he explained.