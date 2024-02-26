RC Manila president Alunan presents Mid-Year Report in Busan

Rotary Club of Manila president Rafael M. Alunan III flew to South Korea on 27 June to participate and present RC Manila’s mid-year accomplishments in Mid-Year Report 2024 hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Pasay Illustrado and Rotary Club of Cavite Premier at the Busan Youth Hostel Arpina in Haeundae-gu, Busan.

RC Manila was one of 28 Rotary Clubs under District 3810 Governor, Lai dela Cruz to present its mid-year report.

In his report, Alunan said that nine out of 12 Governor’s Challenges for Rotary Year 20233-2024 were met by RC Manila in the first six months under his term.

He said RC Manila also accomplished during the first half of the year the minimum 12 Rotary International Citations set by Gov. dela Cruz for the whole year. “RC Manila had built a long runway and now continues to build on gains as the second half of the year got underway in January,” Alunan said,.

RC Manila's projects are aligned with Rotary International’s' seven areas of focus, namely:

1. Peacebuilding and Conflict Resolution.

2. Disease Prevention and Treatment

3. Water, Sanitation and Hygiene

4. Economic and Community Development

5. Maternal and Child Care

6. Education

7. Environment

Additionally, RC Manila is engaged in Emergency Response and Disaster Relief.

Its strengths lie in its Weekly Meetings, Fellowships, Service Awards and Public Imaging.

RC Manila, which is the first Rotary Club established in Asia, turns 105 years old on 1 June 2024.