Marikina water supply enough

The local government of Marikina on Sunday disclosed that it has sufficient water supply to mitigate the effects of El Niño as harvesting facilities in public schools are set up to store water and there are six deep well systems which are connected to the Manila Water in case of reduced allocation or rationing.

Mayor Marcelino Teodoro revealed that they are recycling rainwater and the city has deep well systems with Manila Water which is connected to the pipeline of Manila Water.

To recall, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on 19 January 2024 signed Executive Order 53 to streamline, reactivate and reconstitute the old El Niño task forces under Executive Order 16 (s. 2001) and Memorandum Order 38 (s. 2019).

National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Secretary of Science and Technology Renato Solidum was designated task force chairpersons.