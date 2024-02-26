Imported gamefowl from US tested negative for bird flu

The Bureau of Animal Industry reported that it has set free numerous imported game fowl from the United States after testing negative for avian influenza, also known as bird flu.

“BAI conducted random sampling of 30 birds and subjected them to avian influenza tests to ensure the country's biosecurity. Test results indicated that all tested game fowl were negative from highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) strain,” said BAI director, Dr. Enrico Miguel Capulong.

He said that all 378 game fowl, which were shipped from Atlanta, Georgia, were immediately released after results showed birds hadn't been detected with the virus.

“We are currently verifying reports that the birds originated from California, a US state where there is an H5N1 outbreak. We cannot take information like this for granted, regardless of the source. We have to follow quarantine protocols,” he added.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said on Thursday that the delayed release of gamefowl sourced from the US was BAI’s precautionary step in protecting the Philippine poultry industry from the potential spread of bird flu.

In January, poultry imports, including domesticated and wild birds, from California and Ohio were put on an indefinite ban due to an outbreak of H5N. Initial cases from the two states were reported by the US Veterinary Services to the World Organisation for Animal Health in November 2023.

Capulong said that a draft amending protocol will aid in cargo clearance processing so that tedious procedures such as cargo verification can be completed at the source country, especially in the case of shipping live animals.

The BAI noted that importers of the breeding stocks shall observe the 30-day quarantine for the birds.