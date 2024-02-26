Fishermen undeterred by Chinese harassment

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources said Sunday that the number of Filipino fishermen at the Bajo de Masinloc, or Scarborough Shoal, has increased.

A BFAR official said aid missions by the Philippine government to the fishermen have greatly helped them in their extended stay in the shoal.

The latest resupply mission, undertaken by the BRP Datu Sanday, was blocked by four Chinese vessels but successfully brought relief to the fishermen.

“We have completed the mission. The ship has returned and was successful despite the challenges it faced. It provided 44,900 liters of diesel, 270 liters of drinking water, and 20 gallons of fresh water,” said BFAR information officer Nazario Briguera in Filipino.

The increase in the number of Filipino fishermen at the shoal was compared to those noted by earlier resupply missions, the BFAR official explained.

“From 21, now it’s at 44. This is a good sign [as] that the number of our fishermen fishing there in Bajo de Masinloc has increased,” Briguera said.

“When it comes to the harvest, we also have good news there because we recorded that 40 tons of fish were caught by the fishermen there,” he added.

Filipino fishermen, however, have yet to enter the Scarborough Shoal lagoon as Chinese vessels have installed again floating barriers there, the BFAR official said, citing a report from the Philippine Coast Guard.

The PCG has released drone footage showing a Chinese coast guard ship blocking the BRP Datu Sanday and preventing it from entering the area.

Despite the incident, the Philippine vessel was still able to complete its resupply mission to 44 mother fishing boats in Bajo de Masinloc.