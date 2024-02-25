Disconnection over

The yellow mob was shouting “reclamation” and the repulsion of the rewriting of history during the celebration of the EDSA revolt yesterday, as they tried to rekindle the 1986 euphoria.

It was 38 years ago that an uprising happened, which was led by then-Defense Minister Juan Ponce Enrile and Armed Forces of the Philippines Vice Chief of Staff Fidel Ramos.

Embellishing the coup d’etat with divine quality, ascribing the event to a miracle, was meant to make Cory Aquino, who grabbed power, God’s anointed and who will not err in her decisions.

Thus, whatever she willed carried, including the rewriting of the Constitution, resulted in the 1987 Charter. A revolutionary government was formed to install her appointees in all positions, including the elected posts.

She wielded the powers of a dictator during the phase of the revolutionary government, took over businesses that she chose, and awarded these to her favored associates.

The yellow mob was afforded by history two chances to make their ideology work for the country as the son of Cory, the late Noynoy Aquino, also assumed power from 2010 to 2016.

The hypocrites were never in touch with the sentiment of the majority of Filipinos since they chose to be confined to a clique of the same hypocrisy.

They ascribed to themselves the divine appointment to decide for the rest of the nation.

The now shrinking cabal tried to titillate whoever cared to listen about “disinformation and historical revisionism” along with the supposed campaign “to diminish EDSA” in the mass action that is short of participants.

“They twist narratives, painting the People Power Revolution as a naive misstep instead of the courageous act of self-determination it truly was,” according to a Liberal Party statement.

Yellow has faded because of the ineptness and callousness of those in their ranks placed in positions to initiate changes and failed.

In the aftermath of super typhoon “Yolanda” in November 2013, the preoccupation of the yellow chieftains then was to wrestle control of Leyte, which was the bailiwick of the Romualdez clan, instead of attending to the dead and the suffering families devastated by the storm.

The yellow regime tried to diminish the lives lost during the catastrophe in an attempt to limit the death count.

Then, the Philippine National Police head of the region, Chief Supt. Elmer Soria was pulled from his post to undergo “stress debriefing” after giving his estimate of 10,000 deaths in Tacloban City, the street of which was then littered with bodies.

It was not the critics but the foreign media members who rushed to find out the condition of the province hit by the then-strongest typhoon to hit the planet who criticized the appallingly slow response to the disaster.

Consider the hallmark selective justice of the yellow regime that has heightened its display of hypocrisy.

The first edict that the Aquino regime tried to pass was exercising parochial interest through an executive order to create the Truth Commission, which the Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutional.

The SC cited the equal protection clause in the Constitution for striking down Aquino’s order, creating the Truth Commission that a yellow sentinel, former Chief Justice Hilario Davide, should have headed.

In effect, the government cannot be made to go after the offense of a particular administration without applying the same form of justice to those of other presidents based on the SC ruling.

Instead of proving their worth, the mob used the terms of their icons to mutually inflate their already bloated egos. It made their effort to eliminate political enemies a battle between good and evil.

By the end of Noynoy’s term, the yellow movement was repudiated, and the electorate never gave them a chance to “reclaim” power.

They had their yellow chance and blew it.