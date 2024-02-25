DA to complete dairy infra in W. Visayas

As a step in enhancing the dairy industry of the Philippines, a memorandum of agreement was forged between the National Dairy Authority and the local government of New Lucena, Iloilo, covering the establishment of the NDA’s regional office at the municipal level in addition to other vital dairy facilities.

The Department of Agriculture said Sunday that NDA Administrator Gabriel Lagamayo inked over the week a MOA with New Lucena Mayor Liecel Mondejar-Seville for the establishment of the NDA’s Western Visayas Regional Office, along with dairy facilities such as a laboratory, a dairy showroom, and a dairy demo farm.

Furthermore, the country’s first feed center is also projected to be established on a three-hectare property provided by the town.

Sangguniang Bayan's agriculture and cooperative committee expressed full support for the agreement, which will help upgrade New Lucena's livestock industry.

“We will have sufficient and more nutritious milk for our children. With this, the economic status and livestock industry of our municipality will be boosted,” said committee chair Jocelyn Espia.

Mayor Mondejar-Seville, on the other hand, expressed joy in the partnership, saying the project will be of mutual benefit to the town and the NDA.

“Instead of buying processed milk, we can now taste first-class, fresh milk for our children. A big benefit to the community, especially to our children and malnourished children,” she said.

"The Mayor mentioned earlier that she hopes to be able to taste the milk produced here in New Lucena. No one else would produce it if not our farmers here in New Lucena because you will be the first to benefit from our (animal) distribution programs," said Lagamayo, adding that the municipality will utilize advanced dairy strategies and farm management procedures.

The said project has an allocation of P40 million in funds from the NDA.

The dairy agency earlier extended its target of increasing the country’s milk output to 80 million liters by 2028. With this aim, a dramatic increase in animals in the milking line, improved dairy productivity, expansion of distribution networks, construction of additional dairy-related infrastructure, and promotion of the consumption of local milk and dairy products are necessary to raise milk output 2.5 times in the next five years.