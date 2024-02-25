DA, PhilSA join forces to boost Phl food sector

The Department of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Philippine Space Agency, aims to utilize advanced space technology to raise farm productivity and enhance resource utilization and project monitoring.

The DA’s Bureau of Agricultural and Fisheries Engineering and PhilSA recently forged a memorandum of agreement for the implementation of the Digital Agri Project Phase 1, which will mainly focus on modernizing data collection, analysis, and dissemination, fostering informed decision-making and sustainable growth in the agriculture and fisheries sector.

“This MOA signing signifies a convergence of expertise, resources, and innovative thinking aimed at harnessing the power of technology to transform our agricultural landscape,” said Laurel.

DA Undersecretary for Operations Roger Navarro, who represented agriculture chief Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr., witnessed the ceremony.

The project comprises joint research, the exchange of expertise and information, capacity-building exercises, and project implementation focused on monitoring farm-to-market roads and major agricultural commodities such as onion and corn.

Under this collaboration, the two agencies will be utilizing technology, remote sensing, and sophisticated agricultural systems to drive innovation and efficiency in the sector, with the pilot testing taking place in Nueva Ecija.

Laurel further stressed that through technology and data analysis, more valuable insights into crop health and soil conditions can be collated, which will help them make informed decisions and implement targeted visions.

“The collaboration between DA-BAFE and PhilSA exemplifies the spirit of partnership and synergy essential for driving meaningful change,” he said.

“By pooling together our respective expertise and resources, we can co-create innovative solutions that have the potential to revolutionize the way we approach agriculture,” he added.