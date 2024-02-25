BFAR: Filipino fishers increase at Bajo de Masinloc despite challenges

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources said Sunday that the number of Filipino fishermen at the Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal has increased.

In a radio interview, a BFAR key official said that BRP Datu Sanday has returned to the country after reports of being blocked by Chinese vessels on Thursday during a resupplying mission of fuel to Filipino fishermen at the Bajo de Masinloc.

“Nakumpleto na po yung mission, nakabalik na po sila sa ating mainland, at naging matagumpay po sa kabila ng mga hinarap ulit na hamon ay nakapagbigay po ito ng 44,900 liters of diesel at 270 liters of drinking water at 20 gallons of freshwater.” (The mission has been completed; they have returned to our mainland, and it was successful despite the challenges they faced again; it was able to provide 44,900 liters of diesel, 270 liters of drinking water, and 20 gallons of fresh water.), said BFAR information officer Nazario Briguera, adding that compared to earlier resupply missions, the number of Filipino fishing boats that have been extended with aid has increased.

“From 21, ngayon po ay nasa 44, magandang senyales po ito na ibig sabihin nadagdagan yung mga mangingisda natin na nangignisda doon sa Bajo de Masinloc.” (From 21, now it's at 44; this is a good sign that means the number of our fishermen fishing there in Bajo de Masinloc has increased.)

He added: “Pagdating sa huli maganda rin ang balita natin diyan kasi 40 tons of fish ang naitala nating nahuli ng mga mang ingisda nandoon.” (When it comes to the harvest, we also have good news there because we recorded that 40 tons of fish were caught by the fishermen there.)

Meanwhile, the BFAR official said that Filipino fishermen cannot still enter the Scarborough Shoal since the Chinese authorities returned floating barriers every time the BFAR vessels entered the area.

“Ayon nga sa ulat ng Philippine Coast Guard, hamon pa rin na pasukin yung Scarborough , yung loob ng lagoon kasi pag nandoon ang ating BFAR vessels, talagang binabalik nila yung barikada, yung floating barriers.” (According to the report of the Philippine Coast Guard, it is still a challenge to enter Scarborough, the inside of the lagoon, because when our BFAR vessels are there, they return the barricade, the floating barriers) said Briguera.

The Philippine Coast Guard released drone footage showing a Chinese Coast Guard ship 3105 blocking the BRP Datu Sanday and preventing its entrance to the area.

Despite the incident, the Philippine vessel was still able to complete its resupply mission to 44 mother fishing boats in Bajo de Masinloc.