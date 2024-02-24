PAGASA: El Niño ends February

State weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, or PAGASA, on Friday announced that the peak of El Niño is currently experienced in the country and is forecast to end this February.

In a television interview, a PAGASA key official said that El Niño will still persist until May but noted that it will begin to degrade.

“That’s why even if the El Niño weakens or the temperature in the Pacific Ocean cools down, because that is our indicator of whether an El Niño is strong, moderate, or weak, the impact that we will experience here in our country in terms of sectoral impacts, that’s what we’ll experience a bit,” said PAGASA Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section chief Analiza Solis.

Solis said that from May and June, there will be areas that will experience rain, but it will not be that much.

“In addition to that, what we are saying is that our temperature is getting a little hotter now, so we need to take care of our health measures as well,” Solis said.

To recall, PAGASA said on Thursday that the northeast monsoon, or Amihan season, may end earlier than forecasted to be in March due to El Niño as the agency reported earlier that a total of 41 provinces are currently affected by the onslaught of the weather phenomenon, a decline from the 21 January 2024 assessment, wherein 50 provinces were recorded.

Solis explained that due to the continuous rains that impounded the Mindanao region last December and January, some areas had been relieved of rainwater.