Maintain Phl diving tourism, says Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on both the government and private sectors to ensure the Philippines remains a leading destination for diving enthusiasts and professionals worldwide.

In his speech read by Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, the President stressed the responsibility of exploring the underwater world.

“Each dive taken, each coral reef explored, and each aquatic life discovered is a chance to deepen our connection with our environment and reaffirm our duty to its preservation,” Marcos said.

“With it also comes the opportunity to transform the lives of the many people and communities living along our coastal waters,” he added.

The President also urged the public to dive responsibility as he said the government will continue to elevate the country’s standing as a hotspot of biodiversity and underwater adventure.

“Together, let us be united in our efforts to take care of the pristine waters that cradle the Bagong Pilipinas that we are determined to build,” Marcos said.

The President was supposed to be at the Philippine International Dive Expo in Pasay after attending the 50th Anniversary of the Design Center of the Philippines in the National Museum.

However, Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil told Palace reporters in a Viber message that Marcos had to cancel his attendance the last minute due to an urgent matter.