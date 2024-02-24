Laguindingan Swiss challenge sought

The Department of Transportation had sought comparative proposals for the upgrade, expansion, operations and maintenance of the Laguindingan International Airport, a vital gateway in Northern Mindanao.

Known as the Swiss Challenge, the option aims to challenge the unsolicited proposal of Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. to take on the airport’s rehabilitation.

The process involves the submission of comparative proposals to finance, design, construct, operate and maintain the Laguindingan International Airport under a 30-year concession period.

The Department of Transportation, or DoTr, said on Friday that prospective comparative proponents or challengers interested to participate may submit their bids to the PPP center.

Bongbong’s flagship project

Transport Secretary Jaime J. Bautista pointed out that the government is banking on the capabilities and expertise of the private sector to help materialize its airport undertakings to life.

The Laguindingan International Airport upgrade project is one of the Infrastructure Flagship Projects of the national government.

It aims to enhance connectivity to the Northern Mindanao region, which includes five provinces: Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Bukidnon, and Camiguin, along with the cities of Cagayan de Oro and Iligan.

Moreover, the project seeks to define an aviation strategy for new airlines and connections, including the development of international flights, expanding airport capacity according to market demand, introducing sustainable concepts, and enhancing passenger experience through operational and environmental improvements.