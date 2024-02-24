Bong Go visits recovering fire victims in Las Piñas

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go personally assisted fire victims in Las Piñas City on Thursday, 22 February, right after his visit to Pangasinan. Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his unwavering compassion for the poor, conveyed his empathy towards the families impacted by the fire and pledged his continued support to help them rebuild.

He also commended the city officials, including Mayor Imelda “Mel” Aguilar and Vice Mayor April Aguilar, among others, for their swift action in meeting the needs of those affected.

“Alam ko mahirap pong masunugan… Tandaan po natin, yung damit natin nalalabhan. Yung gamit nabibili. Yung pera kikitain natin magsumikap lang tayo. Subalit yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Importante buhay tayo at mag-ingat po tayo,” Go expressed.

Go and his Malasakit Team held the relief activity at Las Piñas Sports Complex, where a total of 61 fire victims residing from Barangays Pilar, Almanza Uno, Talon Uno, and Pamplona Tres received grocery packs, snacks, fruits, masks, vitamins, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball. There were also select recipients of bicycles, shoes, and mobile phones.

Meanwhile, the National Housing Authority provided the affected families with necessary housing assistance.

“Napamahaginan din ang ilang kuwalipikado sa kanila ng tulong mula NHA mula sa programang ating isinulong noon na emergency housing assistance upang makabili sila ng mga materyales tulad ng pako at yero na pampaayos ng kanilang mga bahay,” Go explained.

While spearheading the said relief activity, Senator Go learned of a new fire tragedy in Barangay Pilar. Promptly responding to this unfortunate event, Go visited the site of the recent fire incident and expressed his commitment to extend aid to those affected by this latest disaster.

He gave 65 affected families grocery packs, food, fruits, water containers and pails as immediate aid to them. He further committed that those still undergoing validation will be given similar aid, as well.

“Nabalitaan ko rin na sa araw na iyon ay may panibagong mga bahay na natupok ng apoy, kaya personal kong pinuntahan ang pinangyarihan ng sunog at kinumusta ang mga apektadong pamilya. Nagbigay rin ako ng dagdag na pagkain para sa mga biktima,” he shared.

As a lawmaker, Go primarily authored and co-sponsored Republic Act 11589, which mandates the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to undergo a ten-year modernization program to ensure it is better prepared and equipped to respond to fire-related incidents.

Go, the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, highlighted the presence of a Malasakit Center at Las Piñas City General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center. He encouraged those needing medical services to utilize the 159 operational Malasakit centers nationwide to help in their health-related expenses.

Under the Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, Malasakit Centers are mandated to provide convenient access to medical assistance programs from various agencies of government under one roof inside select public hospitals to help poor and indigent patients with their health expenses.

Go also highlighted the passage of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. This law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within DOH regional hospitals.

In Las Piñas City General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center, specialty centers are set to be established, including physical rehabilitation, medicine, burn care, and trauma care.

“Pangalawa, Specialty Center. Iyan po ay batas na, ako po ang principal sponsor at author at prayoridad po yan ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos at Senate President Migz Zubiri. Sa tulong ng mga kasamahan ko sa Kongreso, tulad nina Senator Cynthia Villar, Senator Mark Villar naisabatas po itong Specialty Center,” Go cited.

The senator likewise highlighted that there are Super Health Centers funded in Metro Manila, citing, “Prayoridad ko rin ang pagpapatayo ng Super Health Centers para ilapit ang primary care sa ating mga kababayan. Pwede po diyan panganganak, dental, laboratory, x-ray. Diyan na po yung checkup at konsulta package ng PhilHealth.”

Through the collective efforts of the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units (LGUs), and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024.

After his visit, Go also spearheaded another relief operation for more fire victims in Parañaque City. Earlier that day, Go was in Urdaneta, Pangasinan, where he attended the Leaders’ Summit at the Panpacific University. He also visited Sison town for the groundbreaking of its Super Health Center.

“Tandaan natin, isang beses lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Iyan po ang totoo. Ako po ang inyong Senator kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos,” he said.