No intention of disrespect — Sen. Padilla

Senator Robin Padilla on Friday defended his wife, celebrity Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla, who conducted a gluta drip session at his office in the Senate.

In a statement, Padilla laughed off the criticisms his wife received from netizens after she shared photos of herself on Instagram receiving the treatment inside her husband’s office.

“It’s funny. It has become a political issue. My goodness. If they found anything wrong with the picture, I apologize,” he said in Filipino, referring to the now-deleted Instagram post.

“No intention of disrespect. My wife loves to promote good looks and good health. I really find it funny,” he added.

In a deleted post, Rodriguez-Padilla explained that she decided to get the treatment at her husband’s office to avoid getting late for the appointment.

“Drip anywhere is our motto! Hehehe [laughing crying emoji] I had an appointment with @dripinluxeph but I was going to be late so I had it done in my husband’s office hehe I never miss a drip because it really helps in soooo many ways [hand heart emoji],” the caption read.

Padilla married Rodriguez in 2010.