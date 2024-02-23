Local hog farmers eye world record

Some 20 variety of dishes from lechon (roasted pig) were served Thursday and showcased at the Quezon City Memorial Circle’s QCX Conference Hall in line with the National Pig Day Celebration as the National Federation of Hog Farmers Inc. will attempt to set a Guinness Record for the most number of pork dishes.

The world record attempt serves as a kick-off event of the organization’s five-day Hog Festival in Cubao, Quezon City and Marikina from 1 to 5 March.

The first three days of the festival will take place in Novotel Hotel and Gateway Mall both in Araneta City, Cubao while the culminating event with a Backyard Congress will be held in Marikina Convention Center on day five.

“Our organization aims to promote the interests of the local agricultural sector by promoting food security, food safety and food sovereignty. With the hog festival, we also hope to boost our country’s tourism by highlighting our rich culinary tradition of serving pork dishes,” Alfred Ng, vice chairman of NatFed said.

Through the festival and Guinness attempt, hog producers will also be able to link and network with institutional markets such as restaurants and hotels to lessen their dependence on imported pork.

The initiative will also promote cities, such as Quezon City, as a food tourism destination, serving sumptuous and unique local pork dishes.

“We laud the hog farmers for initiating this ambitious project to help boost the local pork industry. Rallying business owners in Quezon City to consume clean and safe local pork is a big boost to our country’s food security goals,” Margie Santos, head of the Quezon City Business Permits and Licensing Department said.