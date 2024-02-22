PBBM, Prabowo pledge to strengthen bilateral ties

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and presumptive Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto vowed to strengthen the bilateral ties between the Philippines and Indonesia.

In a telephone call on Thursday, the presumed Indonesian President told the Chief Executive that he is looking forward to working with the Marcos administration as part of the strengthened bilateral relations between the Philippines and Indonesia.

“I am looking forward to work with you. Philippine-Indonesia relationship has many common interests. I like to know what you are thinking. I hope to meet you as soon as possible,” Prabowo told Marcos.

Marcos, for his part, affirmed that the Philippines and Indonesia have a lot in common in over 70 years of bilateral ties countries, which formally established on 24 November 1949.

“That might be a good idea. Yes, there are many areas (that) opened up. The traditional ties have grown stronger over 70 years. In the recent years, President (Joko) Widodo explored many new possibilities. I would be very interested to meet with you to go into some details,” Marcos told Prabowo.

Marcos also expressed his optimism that Prabowo will uphold the relationship forged between his administration and outgoing Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

In response, Prabowo assured President Marcos of his commitment to strengthening the existing bonds between the Philippines and Indonesia, as initiated by President Widodo. He eagerly anticipated meeting the Philippine leader in person.

Prabowo conveyed his sincere regards to President Marcos's family and expressed his anticipation of meeting him to personally convey his congratulations to the incoming Indonesian president.

Earlier this week, Marcos Jr. has extended his congratulations to Prawobo on his apparent landslide victory in the recent Indonesian elections.

According to unofficial tallies in Indonesia, Prabowo and his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is the eldest son of Widodo, secured nearly 60 percent of the votes.