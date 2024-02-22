PBBM aims to strengthen economic, trade ties with Hawaii

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday wants to further strengthen the economic and trade ties between Hawaii and the Philippines, citing the numerous similarities and potential areas for collaboration.

During a courtesy call of the members of the Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Honolulu and Honolulu City Council Trade Mission in Malacañang, Marcos Jr. noted the significance of trade for the Philippines and Hawaii due to the historical and cultural connection.

"The only way forward for the economy in the Philippines, and for that matter, for the rest of the world, is trade," Marcos Jr. said.

He also acknowledged the need for protectionism during the pandemic but stressed that the current situation presents opportunities for exploration and development.

Marcos Jr. noted the ongoing trade missions and the potential for closer economic partnerships between Hawaii and specific areas of the Philippines.

Hence, the President outlined efforts by his administration to streamline investment processes, enhance transparency, and address supply chain issues.

"For our part, in the Philippines, what we have been trying to do is to make the investments or the exchanges easier so that it is more transparent, more accountable," Marcos Jr. said.

"And in terms of cost, as well, I mean, all of these, the supply chain problems that we've been encountering around the world, those are the problems that we have tried to remedy and to alleviate."

Expressing his connection to Hawaii, Marcos said that he sees "many grand opportunities" in improving the partnership for both the Philippines and the US state.

He likewise recalled his personal experience in Hawaii, expressing gratitude for the kindness shown to him and his family during their stay.

"The connection between Hawaii and the Philippines, especially the northern Philippines where myself and the executive secretary come from, is quite a longstanding one," Marcos Jr. said.

"That immediately brings us to my own experience, and despite the difficult circumstances that surrounded our stay in Hawaii, Hawaiians made it as pleasant and as best as we could make it. And for that, we will never forget and we’ll be forever grateful,” he added.

In his address to the Filipino community in Honolulu last 18 November 2023, Marcos Jr. said that his family would not have made it through "that very difficult period" without the Filipinos in Hawaii.