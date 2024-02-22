El Niño logs P109-M agri damage to Antique crops

With the onslaught of El Niño expected to prevail until May, the province of Antique has now suffered approximately P109 million worth of agriculture damage.

The latest damage assessment report of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, or OPA, shows that eight towns in the said Western Visayas province were recorded to have major damage to their rice crops, including municipalities of Anini-y, Hamtic, Patnongon, San Jose, Sibalom, Tobias Fornier, and Valderrama.

It was estimated that 3,249.3 hectares of rice areas were impacted, affecting 2,952 farmers.

Meanwhile, the corn crops in Barbaza, Hamtic, Patnongon, San Jose, San Remigio, Sibalom, and Valderrama were also damaged.

Task Force El Niño reported Sunday, 18 February 2024, that the agriculture sector of Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula incurred crop damages and losses amounting to over P151 million due to the ongoing El Niño.

Of that estimated damage, about 93 percent was incurred on rice and 6 percent on corn.

Task Force spokesperson and Presidential Communication Office Asec. Joel Villarama said that the affected farmers will directly receive aid from the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Social Welfare and Development. At the same time, the other involved government agencies provide alternative farming strategies such as alternate wetting and drying and quick turnaround.

The weather state bureau PAGASA said earlier that 41 provinces are currently affected by the ongoing El Niño, a decrease from the 21 January 2024 assessment, wherein 50 provinces were recorded to be affected.

Among the provinces that are in dry conditions are Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, and Iloilo.