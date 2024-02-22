Coastal development

Last week, I wrote about the Pasig River Rehabilitation Program and how the Pasig River Esplanade behind the Philippine Post Office has sparked a clamor for more open spaces and riverside development.

We have a lot more to work on when it comes to the Pasig River. The plans and drawings have been laid out, and the budget has been discussed, but it all boils down to actual implementation. There are sensitive issues to tackle, such as right-of-way and jurisdictional concerns, that local leaders may sit on, and before we know it, years have passed, and more pressing issues will be prioritized. But there is hope if we persist and support this initiative.

Last weekend, I visited the coastal city of Dumaguete to open a branch of our insurance company, Milestone Guaranty and Assurance Corporation. It was my first time there, and I had long been curious about the place, especially after all the stories I had heard and the friends I had met who had visited Dumaguete.

On the plane, I noticed a mixed demographic of many foreigners of different ages, from retirees and students to young families. The Dumaguete airport is noticeably outdated, given the number of passengers arriving. I must also say that the plane fare to Dumaguete is quite expensive compared to the fares to Cebu and Davao.

The airport is near the downtown area, only a few minutes away. I was taken around Rizal Boulevard, and I noted a lot of top-notch restaurants with a wide variety. There was no beach in the downtown area; I was told it was still farther south.

The city’s center is the famed Silliman University, a renowned educational institution where students from all over the Visayas and Mindanao prefer to study instead of sojourning to Metro Manila. Silliman University is like UP Diliman in Quezon City, where vehicles can pass through and see the university buildings up close.

At our branch opening, I met Mayor Ipe Remollo, who gave me his vision and plans for Dumaguete, which are all admirable. He said he is looking for investors to build a five-kilometer bridge between Dumaguete and Oslob in Cebu province.

His plans to reclaim additional portions of the boulevard are in place, including an underpass. There is already a location for a new Dumaguete International Airport, which would reportedly cost P17 billion, and it is now awaiting funding from the government. If all these plans are implemented, Dumaguete will flourish as a city, and its locals will have no reason to go to more urbanized cities to earn a living.

I was also able to play golf at the Negros International Golf Club located in Tanjay, Negros Oriental, roughly an hour’s drive from Dumaguete City. The roads leading to the golf course are still rough and may hinder its development as a destination golf course. The course has high potential with its difficult layout and tight-knit group of competitive golfers. A top-notch golf course would surely attract more tourists and retirees.

The only way to decongest Metro Manila is for the provinces to develop, where open spaces thrive and are enjoyed by the locals. The Pasig River Rehabilitation Program is a laudable initiative, but developing coastal cities outside Metro Manila may bring longer lasting and impactful changes to the Philippines.

Places like Dumaguete should receive more funding and support from the National Government since these are high-growth areas with more development opportunities.

For comments, email him at darren.dejesus@gmail.com.