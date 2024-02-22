Anti-drug raid yields P1.1-M worth of shabu 

A successful buy-bust operation conducted by anti-drug operatives resulted to the arrest of a man and confiscation of Php1.1 million worth of shabu in Pasay City.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director, P/MGen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., lauds the operatives of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit, Regional Intelligence Division, District Drug Enforcement Unit of Southern Police District, and Pasay City Police Station for the successful buy-bust operation that led to the arrest of a high-value individual and confiscation of illegal drugs.

Report showed that on 21 February 2024, at about 3:00 a.m., along Captain Merong cor. M. Acosta Streets, Barangay 77 in Pasay City, operatives conducted the said buy-bust after a series of surveillance and monitoring, resulting in the arrest of the suspect who was identified as John James N. Tan, 22 years old, porter, and residing in the said barangay.

Seized from the suspect's possession and control were one piece of knot-tied transparent plastic containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, with an approximate weight of 100 grams; and three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu with a combined weight of 75 grams.

More or less 175 grams of suspected shabu, with a value of Php 1,190,000, were confiscated from the suspect.

The arrested suspect is temporarily detained at the Pasay City custodial facility while pertinent documents are being prepared for inquest proceedings. Complaint for violation of Section 5, Article II of R.A. No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) will be filed against the suspect.

Meanwhile, the confiscated illegal drugs were submitted to the SPD Forensic Unit for laboratory examination.

Nartayez highlights the continuous dedication of the unit for the said success as part of the local government's relentless illegal drugs campaign.

"As Team NCRPO strengthens its fight against the proliferation of illegal drugs in the metropolis, we take pride in the ongoing success of our efforts, including the apprehension of drug suspects and the seizure of suspected illegal substances. These drug pushers and users will surely be put behind the bars. We ask the general public to support us, work with us, and report any similar illegal activities for us to make NCR a safe place for all," Nartatez said.